23 Indians stranded in Spain, kin seek govt aid

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:15 IST

MUMBAI: Twenty-three Indians working on a cruise ship, including seven from Maharashtra, have been stranded in Spain since March 20, after their flight from Barcelona was cancelled on March 21.

India denied entry to nationals of Spain, France and Germany on March 10 on account of the global coronavirus pandemic. The government further imposed a blanket ban on all commercial international flights on March 22.

Spain has witnessed one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 in Europe, with over 140, 511 positive cases (of which 43,208 have recovered) and 13,897 deaths till date.

“We were asked by our employer to go back on March 20, and were given tickets for March 21. However, the flight got cancelled and later the Indian airspace was shut due to which we are stuck here in hope of being airlifted, but with no success,” said Robin Pereira, 38, who is from Mumbai.

Sangita Bhagwan, whose brother, Sandeep Bhagwan, is among the 23 Indians, has been in touch with the Indian embassy in Spain, which sent her an email that said: “Prime Minister Modi has appealed that you give your next few weeks for the sake of the country. Conditions currently do not allow your government to consider evacuation from Spain. We are confident that we shall triumph over Covid-19. Till then, please be calm.”

Bhagwan said, “The government has been very helpful till now. We understand the fight that our country is fighting currently and we are all in this fight together. However, these men are stranded in a Covid-19 hotspot.”

Sanjay Verma, India’s ambassador to Spain told Hindustan Times on email, “We have tirelessly explained to the crew and their well wishers in India that our country remains in a lockdown. Also there are currently no proposals to evacuate Indians from Spain, or anywhere else given the lockdown, not to mention that our systems and personnel are engaged full time in ensuring that the lockdown is a success.”

“Their company forced them to disembark at Barcelona and was reluctant to look after their employees interests. The Embassy was able to get in touch with the cruise line and ensured that the 23 Indians were provided with living arrangements in Barcelona. The Indian crew has since been provided for by their company,” Verma added.

Prior to the national lockdown, which began on March 25, India has evacuated citizens from Italy and Iran.