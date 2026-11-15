25 shops gutted in fire at woollens market in Gurugram's Pataudi, no injuries reported

Around 25 shops were completely burned down on Sunday morning after a fire broke out here in the woollens market at the Ramlila Ground in Gurugram's Pataudi town, a fire officer said.

Fire personnel brought the blaze under control after a strenuous effort. (HT_PRINT/Representative Image)

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The fire spread so rapidly that the entire market was engulfed in flames in no time, the officer said.

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On getting information, fire tenders from Pataudi and Manesar arrived at the scene and began firefighting operations. Fire personnel brought the blaze under control after a strenuous effort. No injuries have been reported in this incident, he added.

An official said that a woman in the area heard a noise at around 4 am and discovered that the market was on fire. She alerted others, but by then, the blaze had become massive.

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The cause of the fire and the exact extent of the damage wasn't immediately known.

Local residents said that every year, from November to February, a woollens market is set up on the eastern part of Ramlila Maidan in Pataudi. This year, it opened on November 4, under the aegis of the Himalayan Tribal Trade Association, and featured stalls run by vendors from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

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According to the shopkeepers, each shop stocked winter clothing worth lakhs of rupees. With the winter season yet to set in fully, most of the stock had been unsold.