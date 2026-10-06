25-yr-old gym trainer killed after assault by 3 colleagues in B’luru

A 25 year old gym trainer died on Sunday night after he was allegedly assaulted by three colleagues during a gathering at an apartment in Kempapura near Hebbal, with police saying the three men had told investigators they had a financial dispute with him.

India News

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Amruthahalli police have detained K R Vishwa, N K Sharath and B B Nishanth in connection with the death of B K Nandan, who worked as a gym and personal trainer at Massive Gym in Sahakara Nagar. Police are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to establish what happened at the apartment and the role of each accused.

Northeast Division Deputy Commissioner of Police G K Mithun Kumar said the three men were colleagues of Nandan and had been training a person named Anush, at whose residence the group had gathered after the gym’s first anniversary celebrations and award ceremony on Saturday.

“Nandan, aged around 25, was working as a gym trainer and personal trainer at Massive Gym in Sahakara Nagar. Vishwa, Sharath and Nishanth, who were his colleagues, were training a person named Anush. On Saturday night, all of them were at Anush’s residence,” the DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, a quarrel broke out at about 11 pm. Nandan was allegedly assaulted during the dispute and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a private hospital in Hebbal, where he later died despite treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, a quarrel broke out at about 11 pm. Nandan was allegedly assaulted during the dispute and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a private hospital in Hebbal, where he later died despite treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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The DCP said the three accused had told police that they had enmity with Nandan over financial issues, but investigators were still trying to establish the exact reason for the confrontation.

“We came to know that a quarrel took place between them around 11 pm at Anush’s residence. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Hebbal. He succumbed on Sunday night. All three accused in connection with the case have been taken into custody and confessed that they have enmity with the deceased for financial reasons. We are conducting further investigation to ascertain the exact reason,” he said.

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Police said Nandan had told his family before leaving for the celebrations that he might return late and, if the programme continued into the night, would come home the following morning.

After the gym event, he went with colleagues and friends to Anush’s apartment, where the group continued the evening with a party. Police suspect that an argument over personal issues escalated into the assault.

Nandan’s family approached the police after his death, following which a case was registered against the three men.

Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the location along with other technical evidence. They are examining the events before and after the alleged assault as they determine how the confrontation unfolded.

“The body was handed over to family members after an autopsy at M S Ramaiah Hospital,” the DCP said.

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