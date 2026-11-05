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28-year-old man dies after fall from balcony in Gurugram’s Sector 85 society: Police

The incident took place around 11:30am at the SS The Leaf society. The man was the son of a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official posted in Odisha

Updated on: Nov 5, 2026, 07:34:17 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 28-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the balcony of his tenth floor apartment in Gurugram’s Sector 85 on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said it was yet to be ascertained whether the man died by suicide or fell accidentally. (Representative file photo)
Police said it was yet to be ascertained whether the man died by suicide or fell accidentally. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place around 11:30am at the SS The Leaf society. The man was the son of a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official posted in Odisha.

Following the fall, two security guards rushed to the spot after hearing a loud thud and found the man lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the society’s security management, which alerted the police control room.

Also Read:Mansa man’s death: HC orders fresh autopsy at PGI, cremation in Chandigarh

Police investigate circumstances

Police said it was yet to be ascertained whether the man died by suicide or fell accidentally.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are yet to establish whether it was a case of suicide or an accidental fall after he slipped from the balcony,” Kherki Daula station house officer (SHO) Vinod told HT.

Police also said no suicide note was recovered from the scene. The apartment has been sealed, and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

Post-mortem and support resources

The body has been shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the incident take place?

The incident took place at the SS The Leaf society in Gurugram’s Sector 85.

What are police investigating?

Police are investigating whether the man died by suicide or fell accidentally from the balcony. They are also examining CCTV footage.

Was a suicide note recovered?

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the scene.
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