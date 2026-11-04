Mansa man’s death: HC orders fresh autopsy at PGI, cremation in Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday ordered a fresh post-mortem of Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa district, by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Wednesday. His sister had moved the high court seeking post-mortem examination by PGIMER and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his death.

The court further ordered that the mortal remains be cremated in Chandigarh, only in the presence of close family members.

“…no political party or politician, whether belonging to the ruling party or opposition, or any other group/organisation, shall be permitted to participate in or interfere with arrangements for cremation. The authorities concerned shall ensure that no person creates any disturbance or obstruction either at the time of shifting the mortal remains to the cremation ground or during performance of last rites. In case of any such attempt, appropriate action shall be taken by law enforcement agencies, strictly in accordance with law,” the bench of justice Sanjay Vashisth ordered, acting on the plea from the sister of Daljit Singh.

The body of 35-year-old Daljit Singh was found in a field near Ramananda village on Tuesday morning. Police have registered a criminal case and said it was a murder. His family has maintained that he died of a drug overdose, alleging that narcotics were easily available in villages across the region.

His sister had moved the high court seeking post-mortem examination by PGIMER and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his death.

The court was told that he died after consuming an overdose of a narcotic substance.

It was submitted that the residents of the area were concerned about the prevailing drug menace and wanted to take out a peaceful procession with Daljit’s mortal remains; however, the police administration was allegedly committing atrocities against the protesters and arresting them.

The state’s counsel, on the other hand, had told the court that his post-mortem examination had already been conducted and doctors had noticed injuries on the body. The counsel said that before his death, the deceased had met with an accused, who allegedly beat him up. His body was subsequently found on Tuesday last in a Kalan village locality.

The court took note of the prevailing situation in Mansa and said that two different versions are emerging about his death.

It observed that a dignified cremation was a right that deserved to be respected, irrespective of the circumstances in which a person died. Hence, with the consent of all the parties, ordered a fresh autopsy by the PGIMER.

“Merely on the basis of suspicion, whether from either side, or to achieve individual or collective objectives, no person could be permitted to use mortal remains of a departed soul in a manner that undermines dignity of deceased or disturbs public peace/law and order,” it said. The court directed the director generals of police in Punjab and Chandigarh and the director, PGIMER, to work in close coordination relating to the fresh post-mortem. It asked that the mortal remains be handed over to the PGIMER by 10 am on Wednesday.

The DGPs would also make necessary arrangements for adequate security and cordon off the cremation ground in sector 25, Chandigarh, so that last rites can be performed immediately after the autopsy.

The court made it clear that before cremation, all family members of the deceased must be brought to the cremation ground under adequate police protection, ensuring that no injury, intimidation or harassment is caused to them and that their sentiments are duly respected.