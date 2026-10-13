29-year-old techie falls from 30th floor of apartment, dies in Hyderabad: Police

A 29-year-old software engineer was found dead in the parking lot of a gated community in Hyderabad’s Nanakramguda late on Monday night, just two days after moving into the complex, police said.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s cousin, the Gachibowli police have registered a case of suspicious death and transferred the body to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy. (Unsplash)

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Investigators said the techie appeared to have died after falling from his 30th-floor rented apartment, but underlined that the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall remain under investigation.

A police officer at the Gachibowli police station said the deceased, a native of Telangana’s Suryapet district, worked for a Bengaluru-based IT firm and moved into the apartment complex on Saturday.

“Late on Monday night, security guards spotted his body in the building’s parking area. He appears to have fallen from his floor and landed on a parked vehicle, suffering fatal injuries,” a senior police officer said.

Security personnel immediately alerted residents, who rushed the victim to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s cousin, the Gachibowli police have registered a case of suspicious death and transferred the body to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

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{{^usCountry}} Police suspect the techie died by suicide. “The exact cause and circumstances leading to the fall are under investigation. We are looking into all possibilities,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police suspect the techie died by suicide. “The exact cause and circumstances leading to the fall are under investigation. We are looking into all possibilities,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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