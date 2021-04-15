2nd ISJK operative arrested in Jammu within 10 days

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested an alleged operative of the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) from the outskirts of Jammu city late on Wednesday night. Aqib Bashir Parrey alias Assadullah, a resident of the Unisoo area of Handwara in Kashmir, is the second ISJK terrorist to have been arrested in the past few days. A senior police officer claimed that with his arrest, a major plan of the terror outfit in Jammu has been foiled. The arrests come ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled from June 28.

“He was working as an ISJK operative in Kashmir on the direction of his ISJK commanders,” said the officer, who didn’t wish to be named. ISJK is inspired by the international terrorist organisation, the Islamic State, and is linked to Pakistan, as per the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier on April 4, Jammu Police along with the Special Operation Group (SOG) arrested one ISJK terrorist with one pistol, eight rounds and cash worth ₹1,13,000.

“On the basis of specific inputs, Special Operation Group (SOG) Jammu laid a Naka at Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu on Jammu-Srinagar national highway and during the checking of vehicles at around 1900 hours (7pm) on Wednesday, one person tried to flee from the spot. He was chased upon and apprehended, from whom, huge cash, one pistol and eight rounds were recovered concealed in a bag he was carrying,” an official statement said.

“During the enquiry, the accused has been identified as Malik Umaid alias Abdullah, son of Abdul Rashid Malik of Yaripora in Kulgam, who had received a delivery of weapon and cash to further carry out terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, a case FIR No 53/2021 u/s 13,17,20 & 23 ULA(P) Act had been registered in Police Station Jhajjar Kotli and investigation was taken up, the police said then.

