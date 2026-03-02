3 Indians killed in Iranian attacks off Oman; 20 injured across West Asia

At least three Indian nationals were killed in Iranian attacks on two merchant vessels in the waters off Oman, while some 20 more were injured in strikes across the region, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Boats in the Strait of Hormuz amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on March 2 (REUTERS)

The Indian embassy in Oman confirmed the “tragic demise of an Indian national on board MKD Vyom” in a social media post. The embassy said it was coordinating with authorities in Oman to “facilitate the safe and early repatriation of our nationals on board the vessel”.

MKD Vyom, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, was attacked by a drone boat about 52 nautical miles off the coast of the Muscat governorate. The attack resulted in a fire and an explosion in the main engine room, which resulted in the death of an Indian national, Omani authorities said.

Another two Indian nationals who were part of the crew of the Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight were killed when the vessel was targeted by Iranian forces in waters near Oman’s Musandam ‌peninsula over the weekend, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Three more Indian crew members of the Skylight were injured, the people said. The tanker’s 21-member crew included 16 Indians.

Another Indian national was critically injured in an attack on the vessel LCT Alyh, the people said.

Nearly 20 Indian nationals were injured in Iranian strikes across West Asia, including about 13 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the people said. Most of them had sustained minor injuries and were out of danger, they said.

Iran has launched a wave of attacks against Israel and US military bases in several West Asian countries in retaliation for strikes by the US and Israel on Saturday that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several top military officials.