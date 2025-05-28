3 Indians missing in Iran, Tehran asked to 'trace, ensure safety': Embassy

The Indian Embassy in Iran said on Wednesday that it has strongly taken up with Iranian authorities the case of three missing Indians, all from the same family, who went missing after reaching the country on May 2. The Indian Embassy has asked Iran to take action on the disappearance of the Indian nationals. (Reuters file photo)

In a statement on X, the Indian Embassy said Tehran has been asked to trace them and ensure their safety.

“Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

The Embassy said it has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be “urgently traced and their safety should be ensured.”

“We are also keeping the family members regularly updated on the efforts being made by the Embassy,” it added in the post.

Who are the three missing Indians?



The three Indians had travelled to Iran from Punjab. They went missing on May 2 after landing in Tehran.

As reported by Hindustan Times, they have been identified as Husanpreet Singh (Sangrur), Jaspal Singh (SBS Nagar) and Amritpal Singh (Hoshiarpur).

The three have been held captive in Iran allegedly by traffickers who are demanding hefty sums from their families for their release.

In her complaint to the police, Amritpal Singh's mother said on May 2, her son called up to inform her that he had reached Iran, from where he would be sent to Australia.

“An hour later, Amritpal called again and said that he and the other two youngsters had been held captive and the captors were demanding money, saying they had not been paid by their agents,” Gurdip said.

She added that the three families were asked to transfer ₹18 lakh each via money gram. Her family tried to approach the travel agents for help, but found they had fled their houses and their phones were switched off.