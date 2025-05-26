Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iran says it could survive if US nuclear talks end without deal

Reuters |
May 26, 2025 05:19 PM IST

Trump wants to curtail Tehran's potential to produce a nuclear weapon that could trigger a regional nuclear arms race and perhaps threaten Israel.

Iran would be able to survive if negotiations with the U.S. over its nuclear programme fail to secure a deal, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday, after President Donald Trump described weekend talks with Tehran as "very good".

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a memorial at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP)
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a memorial at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP)

The negotiations aim to resolve a decades-long dispute over Iran's nuclear ambitions, and Trump has threatened Iran with crippling economic sanctions and bombing if no new nuclear agreement is reached.

"It's not like we will die of hunger if they refuse to negotiate with us or impose sanctions," Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by state media about the talks with Washington. "We will find a way to survive."

The stakes are high for both sides in the talks.

Trump wants to curtail Tehran's potential to produce a nuclear weapon that could trigger a regional nuclear arms race and perhaps threaten Israel. Iran, for its part, maintains that its nuclear programme is exclusively for civilian purposes and wants to be rid of devastating sanctions on its oil-based economy.

Iranian and U.S. delegations wrapped up a fifth round of talks in Rome last week and, while signs of some limited progress emerged, there are many points of disagreement that are hard to breach, notably the issue of Iran's uranium enrichment.

Asked about reports that Iran could freeze enrichment for three years to reach an agreement, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told a press conference: "Iran will never accept that."

Baghaei also ruled out the possibility of an interim nuclear deal with the U.S., dismissing media reports that a provisional agreement was being considered as a temporary step towards a final deal.

Iran is waiting for further details from mediator Oman regarding the timing of the sixth round of talks, Baghaei said.

"If there is goodwill from the American side, we are also optimistic, but if negotiations are aimed at curbing Iran's rights then talks will get nowhere," he added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / Iran says it could survive if US nuclear talks end without deal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On