Donald Trump says US-Iran nuclear deal is near, Tehran sees ‘some distance’

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington might be getting closer to an agreement with Iran to curb the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. US President Donald Trump (C) is flanked by Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg (L) and CEO of GE Aerospace Larry Culp during a breakfast with business leaders in Doha on May 15, 2025, where he referred to the Iran nuclear deal(AFP)

According to Trump, Tehran may have agreed to the broader terms of the deal, which would limit their uranium enrichment in return for relief from the crippling sanctions imposed by the US.

“I think we’re getting close to maybe doing a deal. You probably read the story that Iran has sort of agreed to the terms,” Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying in Qatar.

The Republican made the remarks during a business event in Qatar, during his ongoing Middle East tour.

Trump appeared to be referring to an NBC interview with Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in which Shamkhani reiterated Tehran’s position that it’s willing to limit uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief.

“We’re in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace, and if we do that, it’ll be fantastic,” Trump added.

Oil fell on Trump and Shamkhani’s comments, with Brent down 2.8 percent to $64.22 a barrel in London on Thursday morning.

The US-Iran talks

The US and Iran have held four rounds of talks about the Islamic Republic’s atomic activities, mediated by Oman. The last round of talks was postponed after Tehran cited ‘logistics’ issue.

Donald Trump has said he wants to agree to a deal that would prevent Iran from potentially building a nuclear weapon, while Tehran is seeking a reprieve from crippling US sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who’s leading Iran’s negotiating team, on Wednesday appeared to suggest the two sides remain some distance apart, saying he hoped for a “more realistic” approach from the US in the next round of talks, which is yet to be scheduled.

Araghchi also criticized Trump for recent comments about the Islamic Republic’s role in tension in the Middle East.