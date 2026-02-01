‘3 kartavya’: Nirmala Sitharaman lays out theme of Union Budget 2026

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Sunday that the financial planning and focus of the Narendra Modi government is based on three kartavya or duties. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament to present the Union Budget 2026 in New Delhi on Sunday. (Rahul Singh/ANI Photo)

The first one: To accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing competitiveness. Second, to fulfil aspirations of the people. The third, to ensure that every family, community, region has access to resources, opportunities.

Follow budget speech live here

“This three-fold approach requires supportive ecosystem. It is a unique, yuva shakti (youth power)-driven budget,” she said in what is her ninth consecutive budget in the 12 years of Modi as PM of a BJP-led NDA regime.

She further said a "reform express" is on its way. "Our kartavya is to ensure every family, community, and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities," she said.

She specifically mentioned the government will ensure dividends of growth for “every farmer, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and youth”.

Various reforms, including GST, labour codes, and quality control order, have been rolled out since August 15, when PM Modi spoke of rationalising taxes in his Independence Day speech, she underlined.

Further on themes and catchphrases in Hindi, Sitharaman said India will continue to take progressive steps towards achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India by 2047), highlighting the government’s focus on “long-term development, inclusive growth, and sustainable economic reforms”.

Sitharaman also said the Centre had focused on “reforms over rhetoric”, while adding that this had helped the government deliver a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 7.2% even amid geopolitical crises.

“India's economic trajectory marked by stability over 12 years. The stability has been displayed amid ongoing uncertainty,” the finance minister said.