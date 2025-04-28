3 killed, 1 injured as rock falls on moving car near Aizawl airport in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Three people were killed, and one was injured after a rock fell onto a moving car traveling from Lengpui Airport to Aizawl in Mizoram on Monday, police said. The area near is known to be prone to rock falls, with major incidents occurring almost every year, often blocking the National Highway-44A that connects the airport to Aizawl city.

The incident occurred in the Pukpui area near the airport around 3.30 pm. Three passengers, including two women, were killed on the spot as their vehicle was crushed under the falling debris.

“We have not yet identified the victims, but three bodies have been recovered from the debris. There were reportedly four people in the vehicle. The driver, who sustained serious injuries, has been taken to Aizawl for treatment,” an officer of the Sairang police station said.

