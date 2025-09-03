3 killed, 22 injured as drunk driver rams SUV into Ganpati procession in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Three people were killed and 22 others were injured on Wednesday after an SUV, allegedly driven by an inebriated man, rammed into a religious procession in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, police said, adding that the 40-year-old driver was arrested. The accident occurred late Tuesday night in Jurudand village under Bagicha police station limits. (Representative photo)

Over 100 locals were participating in an idol immersion procession during the Ganpati festival when the SUV crashed into the gathering on the Bagicha-Jashpur road, Jashpur senior superintendent of police Shashi Mohan Singh said.

The accident occurred late Tuesday night in Jurudand village under Bagicha police station limits, and the deceased were identified as Vipin Prajapati (17), Arvind Kerketta (19), and Khirovati Yadav (32), police said.

At least 22 others sustained injuries, including some critically. “Those seriously injured were referred to the Ambikapur Medical College in neighbouring Surguja district, while others were admitted to a local community health centre.”

The driver, Sukhsagar Vaishnav, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. “He was arrested and the vehicle was seized. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” an officer said.