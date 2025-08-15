Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Six killed, one injured in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 02:43 pm IST

The deceased were on their way to Odisha from Madhya Pradesh. The group was on a tour that began from Indore and included Ujjain: Police

Raipur: Six people were killed and another was injured early Friday morning after a car collided with a truck in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver might have dozed off, causing the vehicle to veer into the path of an oncoming truck. (Representative photo)
“The accident took place in the morning near Chirchari village under Baghnadi police station limits when the car jumped the road divider and entered the opposite lane,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg said.

The deceased — Akash Maurya (28), Govind (33), Aman Rathore (26), Nitin Yadav (34), all from Madhya Pradesh, and Sangram Kesari from Odisha — were on their way to Odisha from Madhya Pradesh. The group was on a tour that began from Indore and included Ujjain, SP Garg added.

Also Read: 10 killed, 35 injured as bus rams into parked truck in West Bengal’s East Burdwan

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver might have dozed off, causing the vehicle to veer into the path of an oncoming truck. “Five occupants in the car died on the spot and another succumbed during treatment at a nearby hospital. The driver, who suffered serious injuries, is undergoing treatment at the district medical college hospital,” an officer said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

