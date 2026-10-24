3 killed, 7 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra crashes into trailer in Rajasthan’s Jaipur

Three people were killed and seven injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra collided with a trailer on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in Jaipur’s Bagru area early Saturday, police said. The devotees were travelling to Chittorgarh’s Sanwariya Seth temple after visiting Khatushyamji temple.

A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Nashik to Chittorgarh collided with a burning trailer on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, killing three and injuring seven.

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The accident occurred around 1.50 am as the bus was descending the Bagru culvert. Passengers seated in the front portion of the bus sustained serious injuries in the collision. Police and local residents rescued those trapped inside the damaged vehicle and rushed the injured to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.

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“The bus was carrying 28 pilgrims travelling from Nashik in Maharashtra to Sanwalia Seth in Chittorgarh. It collided with a trailer while descending the Bagru culvert. Three people died on the spot,” Bagru station house officer Chandrabhan said.

According to the station house officer, the trailer was on fire when the bus collided with it. Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The deceased were identified as Mahendra, 38, Sandeep, 45, and Deepak, 47.

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{{^usCountry}} The seven injured passengers were taken to the trauma centre at SMS Hospital, where they were treated under the supervision of senior doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seven injured passengers were taken to the trauma centre at SMS Hospital, where they were treated under the supervision of senior doctors. {{/usCountry}}

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“Two of the seven patients were admitted in a critical condition, while three were kept in the observation ward for close monitoring. The remaining two were discharged after first aid,” trauma officer at the hospital Rajendra Mandia said.

Police said the exact cause of the collision would be established after the investigation.

Earlier on Friday, four friends were killed and two injured when their Swift car plunged into a ditch after a tyre burst on National Highway 148 (Dausa-Manoharpur) in Jaipur district’s Raisar area.

“The accident occurred around 6 am in the Raisar police station area. All six occupants were residents of Agra in Uttar Pradesh and were returning from Khatushyamji. Four died on the spot, while two were injured,” said circle officer Ram Kishan Vishnoi.