3 men killed after altercation at Dhamtari eatery; 8 including 3 minors caught

RAIPUR: Three men were stabbed to death on Monday evening following an altercation at a roadside eatery with a group of eight persons in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district.

Dhamtari superintendent of police (SP) Suraj Singh Parihar said five men have been arrested and the remaining three minors detained in connection with the murders in Bhoyna under Arjuni police station limits..

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were inebriated, had eaten at the dhaba and had argued with the dhaba’s staff. Around the same time, the three victims, Alok Singh, Nitin Tandi, and Suresh Hiyal arrived for dinner. An altercation broke out between the two groups over a trivial issue, which quickly turned violent,” said the SP.

One of the accused, identified as Gopi Diwan (20), allegedly stabbed the three, killing them on the spot.

Parihar said the police later apprehended the eight suspects and seized the murder weapon.

Apart from Gopi, the accused have been identified as Kuleshwar Netam (25), Ranveer Kumar Sahu (20), Kamlesh Dhruv (19), and Gautam Diwan (22), residents of Dhamtari district. Three minors were also taken into custody.

Parihar said a campaign to stop people from drinking at the roadside eateries would be intensified in the district.