3 metro rail projects, 2 new airport facilities get Union Cabinet nod

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved three major metro rail projects and two new airport facilities across India.

One of the key approvals is for Phase 3 of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project, which will see the development of two elevated corridors stretching a total of 44.65 km and encompassing 31 stations.

Corridor-1 will extend from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura along the Outer Ring Road West, covering 32.15 km with 22 stations, while Corridor-2 will run from Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road, covering 12.50 km with nine stations.

The Cabinet also approved the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project, a 29-km corridor designed to run along the periphery of the west side of Thane city, featuring 22 stations. This project, estimated to cost ₹12,200.10 crore, is expected to play a crucial role in unlocking Thane's economic potential by providing a sustainable transport option that will alleviate road congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The third metro rain project approved by the Cabinet is the Swargate to Katraj Underground Line Extension in Pune. This new extension, known as Line-1B, will span 5.46 km and include three underground stations connecting Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and the Katraj suburbs.

