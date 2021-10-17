3 more arrested for lynching of Dalit man at site of farmers’ protest

Rohtak/AMRITSAR: A second member of the Sikhs’ Nihang order was arrested on Saturday and two more surrendered before Sonipat Police in connection with the lynching of a Dalit labourer at a farmers’ protest site even as the victim’s family questioned the attackers’ claim that he committed sacrilege and demanded a high-level probe. Earlier in the day, a Sonepat court sent Sarabjeet Singh, a Nihang who took responsibility for the murder on Friday, to seven-day police custody.

Nihangs, a Sikh order distinguished by their blue robes and swords, alleged the man desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book.

On Friday, the body of Lakhbir Singh (35), a Dalit farm labourer from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was discovered tied to a police barricade near the Singhu farm protest site on the outskirts of the Capital with the left hand and right foot cut off. A purported video clip of the incident — which happened at Kundli on the Delhi-Haryana border — went viral.

Hours after the crime, Sarabjeet, a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, claimed that he had “punished” the Lakhbir for “desecrating” a Sikh holy book. He was later arrested by the Sonepat police and was on Saturday remanded in seven-day police custody.

“ During interrogation ,the accused has named the involvement of four more members of the Nihang community in this gruesome murder, besides identifying the faces of others. The number of accused in this case is likely to be more than five. We had sought two weeks remand but the court had granted a week remand of Sarabjeet Singh. We will also add the SC/ST section in the case as the victim belongs to the SC community. During the remand period, we have to make some recoveries from the accused including weapons used in the crime and the clothes he was wearing. We will also take him to Gurdaspur and Chamkaur Sahib for the identification of other accused involved in the crime,” the Sonepat Deputy Superintendent of Police, Virender Singh, said.

On Saturday, Narain Singh, who heads a Nihang organisation called Misal Shaheedan Baba Baaz Singh Tarna Dal, surrendered before the police in Amritsar district. “When I reached the spot, I saw his hand was chopped off by Sarabjeet Singh. Considering his sin, I hit his leg thrice with my sword and cut his foot,” Narain told reporters in Amritsar.

Senior superintendent of Police (Amritsar-rural), Rakesh Kaushal, however, said that Narain was nabbed by the police following a tip-off.

“Narain Singh fled from the Singhu border. Today, we got specific input from the senior officials that he might have returned to his village. On the basis of these inputs, we launched a special mission to arrest him at 11.00 pm yesterday. We sent a team of cops in plain clothes to check whether he had returned to his home. I found that he was somewhere in the village but not at home”.

“He announced that he would go to Akal Takht at 4.00 am and surrender before police there. When he found that he could not leave the village, he made an announcement that he would pay obeisance at village gurdwara, after which Police could arrest him. As soon as he came out of the gurdwara, we arrested him,” Kaushal added.

Paramjit Kaur, Narain’s wife, was present when he was taken into police custody. Kaur said that she was “proud” of her husband and “in his absence, I will take the responsibility of punishing the culprits if I see anyone committing the sacrilege as we have no trust in the law which has failed to bring the sacrilege culprits to justice in past”.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday called the murder “unfortunate”, but assured that it will not affect the protest against the Centre’s three farm laws.

“ Both the accused and the victim had no connection with the farmers’ protest. We will continue our protest and we are ready to cooperate with the police, if needed,” he said, addressing a mahapanchayat in Rohtak.

.