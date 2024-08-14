3 more Indian wetlands get Ramsar tag

Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary, Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary (Tamil Nadu), and Madhya Pradesh’s Tawa Reservoir have been granted the Ramsar site tag, taking the tally of such wetlands of International Importance to 85 in India, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday. There are now 85 wetlands of international importance in India. (X)

“As the Nation gears up to celebrate its Independence Day [Thursday], thrilled to share that we have added three Ramsar sites to our network. This takes our tally to 85 Ramsar sites, covering an area of 1358068 ha in India. The achievement reflects the emphasis PM Shri PM Shri @narendramodi ji has laid on establishing harmony with nature, calling our wetlands Amrit Dharohars, and working relentlessly for their conservation,” Yadav wrote on X.

Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary is an important place for wintering and breeding grounds for migratory birds. It hosts nearly 130 bird species apart from those of reptiles, fish, and plants. Tawa Reservoir was formed by the construction of the Tawa Dam. Kazhuveli is a stopover and breeding ground for about 40,000 migratory birds as well as home to over 200 species.

Contracting parties are expected to identify and place suitable wetlands on the List of Wetlands of International Importance or the Ramsar List under an intergovernmental convention for the conservation of wetlands.

The convention provides mechanisms to guide parties to take steps to manage them effectively by maintaining their ecological character. “Ramsar Sites are designated because they meet the criteria for identifying Wetlands of International Importance. The first criterion refers to sites containing representative, rare, or unique wetland types, and the other eight cover sites of international importance for conserving biological diversity. These criteria emphasize the importance the Convention places on sustaining biodiversity,” according to the Ramsar Convention website.