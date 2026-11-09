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3-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted in Goa; manhunt launched to trace culprit

Police have registered a case after a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a dilapidated Mapusa building. CCTV footage is being examined.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 13:30:57 IST
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An unidentified person allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl at a dilapidated building in North Goa district, police said on Monday.

Police at the Mapusa area in North Goa, where a three-year-old girl was found crying outside a dilapidated building on Sunday evening (PTI/representative )
Police at the Mapusa area in North Goa, where a three-year-old girl was found crying outside a dilapidated building on Sunday evening (PTI/representative )

The child was found crying on Sunday evening outside the building near a taxi stand in Mapusa, 9 km from Panaji. A passerby noticed the child and rushed to help her, following which locals alerted the police.

The victim was initially rushed to the Mapusa District Hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read: Goa police inspector among two arrested in minor’s sexual assault case at Cyber Crime Police Station

 
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