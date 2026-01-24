30 GHz allotted for V2V safety tech: Gadkari

The Union government has earmarked 30 GHz radio spectrum for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication technology, a move seen as a key enabling step for introducing connected safety systems on Indian roads. The road transport ministry is working on a framework to introduce V2V-based safety technology in India as part of its broader road safety strategy. (PIB)

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday told a meeting of the consultative committee of the ministry that the department of telecommunications has allocated 30 GHz spectrum for V2V communication, according to an official statement issued by the Press Information Bureau.

The allocation will allow vehicles to directly exchange safety-related information with one another, forming the backbone for connected vehicle communication systems.

As earlier reported, the road transport ministry is working on a framework to introduce V2V-based safety technology in India as part of its broader road safety strategy. Officials had indicated that standards and regulations for deploying such systems are under preparation and a rollout by the current calendar year.

In a press conference on January 8, it was said V2V communication will work across the front, rear and sides of vehicles, and will factor in terrain and road curves, allowing alerts even when hazards are hidden from a driver’s line of sight. The technology will be integrated within Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), substantially enhancing their effectiveness.

According to the ministry’s estimate, the cost of the system would be ₹5,000– ₹7,000 per vehicle.

It was also told a notification will mandate installation in new vehicles first, followed by retrofitting in older vehicles.