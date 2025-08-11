A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for the alleged murder of his 19-year-old brother in Chennai, police said. 30-year-old man arrested in Chennai for younger brother’s murder: Police

The man was arrested despite his mother confessing earlier to have committed the murder, they added.

The victim, identified as R Mugil, was killed on Saturday, after allegedly threatening his 57-year-old mother, identified as R Pramila, with a knife, police said.

The following day, Pramila surrendered the knife at Vadapalani police station and confessed to having killed her son, they added.

However, forensic experts said that the multiple deep injuries to the body of the deceased suggested that the crime could not be attributed to a 57-year-old woman, police said.

Police also recovered CCTV footage that showed the accused, Vasantha Kumar, entering and leaving the scene of the crime, officers said.

“Since Vasantha Kumar was getting married in two months, the mother covered for him and pretended that she murdered her second son,” said a statement from the Chennai police on Sunday.

“Mugil used to come home drunk every night and fight with his mother. He has petty cases against him. Recently, he was arrested and was currently out on bail,” added the statement.

On the night of August 8, Mugil came home, argued with his mother and proceeded to threaten her with the knife, police said, adding that these events were conveyed by Pramila to her elder son Kumar. “On August 9, Vasantha Kumar came home with his colleague Kannan and took his help to kill Mugil,” read the statement

The police moved his body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy, it added.

Police have also arrested Kannan for aiding and abetting the crime, said the statement. Pramila has also been arrested for suppressing evidence, it added.

A case was registered at Vadapalani police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The three accused were produced at a local court on Sunday and subsequently remanded to 14-day judicial custody, said the statement.