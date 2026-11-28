Thirty-five years after former Bihar minister and Member of Parliament Nagina Rai was murdered, two people have been convicted by the Gopalganj district and sessions court, the counsel said on Saturday. Rai was murdered in April 1991.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on December 8. (Photo for representation) more less

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The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on December 8. District and Sessions Judge Sanjiv Kumar Singh found the charges proved against the two accused, Pramatma Choubey and Brajbhusan Choubey, under most of the sections invoked in the case. The court acquitted the third accused, Satyendra Upadhyay, who belongs to the same village, and dismissed the charges against him. Two other accused in the case, Santosh Upadhyay and Bachcha Choubey, father of Pramatma and Brajbhusan, have since died.

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Bachcha was the legislator from the Kataiya Assembly constituency in Gopalganj.

The case dragged on for 35 years, moving from the lower courts to the Supreme Court during this period. Court records also went missing, disrupting the hearing for several months.

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{{^usCountry}} Defence counsel Anil Kumar Dubey said the original post-mortem report and police case diary were missing from the court records, disrupting the trial between February and December 15, 2025. The police submitted carbon copies of the case diary and post-mortem report to the court on December 16, 2025, following which the trial resumed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defence counsel Anil Kumar Dubey said the original post-mortem report and police case diary were missing from the court records, disrupting the trial between February and December 15, 2025. The police submitted carbon copies of the case diary and post-mortem report to the court on December 16, 2025, following which the trial resumed. {{/usCountry}}

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Some opposing parties approached the high court and subsequently the Supreme Court challenging the cognisance taken by the trial court, while the victim's family wanted the trial to conclude at the earliest.

"The Supreme Court directed the trial court to complete the hearing within nine months," Dubey said.

While delivering its verdict, the court expressed displeasure over the 35-year delay in the investigation of the murder case.

The 1991 murder case

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Bachcha, who was a teacher, had resigned to contest the Assembly election. To challenge the election result, Rai filed a petition in the high court in 1990. He was murdered on April 10, 1991, on the second day of the court hearing.

According to the case registered at Kuchaykot police station under case number 40/1991, former MP and minister Nagina Rai, a resident of Gopalpur village, was returning from Patna to Gopalganj.

After meeting some people at the Gopalganj Cooperative Bank, he left for home. Around 6 pm, as his jeep approached Bhopatipur village in the Kuchaykot police station area, a group of assailants blocked the road using a bullock cart laden with sugarcane. Seven or eight people who were already waiting there then opened indiscriminate fire at Rai.