360 Indian citizens working as ‘cyber slaves’ in Cambodia return home

At least 360 Indian citizens who were scammed into working as “cyber slaves” in Cambodia, have been successfully brought back to India in the last four-five months, CEO of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) Rajesh Kumar said on Wednesday, adding that another 60 Indians who are stuck in the Southeast Asian nation will arrive in the coming weeks. Representational image.

Amid rise in cybercrime incidents targeting India that originate in Southeast Asia, particularly from Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, the Union government on May 16 constituted a high level inter-ministerial committee under the chairpersonship of the special secretary (Internal Security), ministry of home affairs (MHA). The committee, comprising officials from the ministries of external affairs, finance, and electronics and information technology, department of telecommunications, CBI, NIA, CBIC, and department of post, has met twice thus far, Kumar said.

The committee has been created to take a “very focused and concerted action on ending this menace which is going on from Southeast Asia”, Kumar added.

These victims were lured to Cambodia through attractive job offers but on reaching, their passports were taken away and they were forced to engage in scamming people in India using online means of communication such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Ads, and other platforms and fake apps, Kumar said.

“Cyber slaves” are foreign nationals who are tricked into relocating to another country for “better job opportunities” but are instead forced to work as online scammers in locked compounds. Cambodia has emerged as a hot bed of this kind of exploitation. Many Indians reach Cambodia through Thailand, Kumar said. Many are victims of human trafficking but some go knowingly as well, Kumar said.

For people who want to come back, the kingpins of such organised crime demand that the victims “buy back their independence”, Kumar said. “The victims themselves reached out to the Indian embassy in Cambodia and that embassy alone has been able to bring back 360 people,” he added.

In addition, 150 of such victims, mostly from Andhra Pradesh, protested at a suspected scam compound (called Jinbei 4) in the Sihanouk City of Cambodia on May 20 night. Sixty of them will be repatriated to India in “coming weeks”, Kumar said. The other 90 did not want to come back; they were protesting to get their passports back, he added.

“Indian government is in touch with Cambodian authorities. These 60 people whom I mentioned will be soon back in this country [India],” Kumar said.