36-year-old man killed, 4 injured in Manipur armed group attack as violence continues

A 36-year-old man was killed, and four others were injured in a fresh gunfight between armed groups belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities in Chassad, a Kuki village in Kamjong district in Manipur, on Saturday, police officers aware of the matter said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm, and the exchange of fire continued into the evening, a senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity. (ANi/Representational)

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The incident took place around 2.30 pm, and the exchange of fire continued into the evening, a senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

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“Village head Thangjahou Haokip (48), and four others - Khailun Haokip (57), Seikhohou Haokip (36), Hegin Haokip (48) and Seipao Haokip (55) - were injured in the fresh violence. All the injured were rescued by Assam Rifles personnel and were taken to a hospital run by the paramilitary force in Chassad. Seikhohou succumbed to his injuries,” the officer added.

The injured are undergoing treatment, police said.

Locals alleged that the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isaac Muivah (NSCN-IM) and Tangkhul militants from Myanmar were behind the attack. The allegations could not be independently verified.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) condemned the attack on Chassad village and urged the state government to deploy central forces in the area.

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{{#usCountry}} No statement was issued by the government. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident comes amid continuing tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities in Manipur. On Thursday, a woman from the Kuki community was killed and two men from the same community were injured in a gunfight.

In a separate incident, a volunteer of the Naga Village Guard-Eastern Command sustained bullet injuries.

More than 50 people have been killed and dozens of houses burnt following clashes between Kuki and Naga tribes in the state since February. The violence has affected Tamenglong, Kamjong, Ukhrul, Noney and Kangpokpi districts in the state.