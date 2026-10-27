Police constable, 38, collapses, dies of heart attack while chasing drug suspect in Pune

A 38-year-old constable who was chasing a suspected drug peddler after a raid by the anti-narcotics cell in Pimpri-Chinchwad collapsed and died on Monday evening, police said.

Javed Bagsiraj, attached to the crime branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell, was part of the team that laid a trap near Antarik Society in Sant Tukaram Nagar

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Javed Bagsiraj, attached to the crime branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell, was part of the team that laid a trap near Antarik Society in Sant Tukaram Nagar following a tip that two men would arrive in the area to sell mephedrone (MD). The police team caught one of them but the other managed to flee.

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Bagsiraj went after him. “During the chase, Bagsiraj complained of severe chest pain and collapsed. His colleagues rushed him to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri, where he died despite efforts to save him,” a Pimpri-Chinchwad police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Doctors told the police that he had suffered a massive heart attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors told the police that he had suffered a massive heart attack. {{/usCountry}}

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Bagsiraj is survived by his parents, brother, wife, 12-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son.

Police did not release details about the investigation, the man who was detained during the raid or the seizures.