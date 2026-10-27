Pune police bust inter-district fake currency racket; 4 held

The Vishrambaug police have busted an inter-district counterfeit currency racket, arresting four men and seizing 1,128 fake ₹500 notes with a face value of ₹5.64 lakh, officials said on Monday. The fake notes were allegedly handed over to Raje for sale and circulation. Police said Ansari had previously been booked by Sahakar Nagar police in connection with a similar counterfeit currency case. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The police initially detained Salman Jainuddin Raje, 30, of Ambegaon in Kedgaon, Daund taluka, near Mahatma Phule Mandai on October 14. A search allegedly led to the recovery of 805 counterfeit ₹500 notes worth ₹4,02,500. Following a complaint by police constable Sachin Ahivale, a case was registered at Vishrambaug police station.

During Raje’s interrogation, the police allegedly obtained information about three other members of the racket. A team led by senior inspector Navnath Jagtap conducted raids in Satara and Kolhapur districts and arrested the three suspects identified as Shafaz Firoz Ansari, 30, of Nalasopara; Vishal Vilas Galande, 37, of Surupkhanwadi in Satara district’s Man taluka; and Abhijit Raosaheb Kamble, 30, of Shirol in Kolhapur district.

“Ansari, with the help of others, rented a house in Shirol, where they set up equipment, including a printing machine, paper and other materials, to print counterfeit currency,” Jagtap said.

The fake notes were allegedly handed over to Raje for sale and circulation. Police said Ansari had previously been booked by Sahakar Nagar police in connection with a similar counterfeit currency case.

A search of Ansari’s house led to the seizure of another 323 fake ₹500 notes worth ₹1,61,500, taking the total recovery to 1,128 notes with a face value of ₹5.64 lakh.

The police also seized equipment allegedly used in the operation, including an Epson printer, an HP monitor, a Zebronics CPU, a keyboard and a mouse. The equipment is valued at ₹21,100.