IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 393 health workers vaccinated in Noida, Mahesh Sharma among first MPs to get jab
BJP MP Sharma got vaccinated at his Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 at 11am. (Image via Twitter)
BJP MP Sharma got vaccinated at his Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 at 11am. (Image via Twitter)
india news

393 health workers vaccinated in Noida, Mahesh Sharma among first MPs to get jab

BJP MP Sharma, who is also a doctor, got vaccinated at his Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 at 11 am, hospital spokesperson V B Joshi told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:29 AM IST

With a Covishield jab on his forearm, Gautam Buddh Nagar's BJP MP Mahesh Sharma got vaccinated for the coronavirus as a "healthcare worker" on Saturday, becoming one of the first parliamentarians in the country to get inoculated for the infection.

A total of 393 healthcare workers -- 221 men and 172 women -- got inoculated in this Uttar Pradesh district on the first day of the nationwide vaccination drive, officials said.

Healthcare workers Shamim, Ritu and Avanish were the first three in the district to get the shots of the vaccine. They were administered the vaccine at the Child PGI in Noida Sector 30 in the presence of District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L Y and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Deepak Ohri, according to an official statement.

The DM handed over a vaccination card to Shamim, who will get the follow-up dose of the vaccine after 28 days, according to the guidelines.

BJP MP Sharma, who is also a doctor, got vaccinated at his Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 at 11 am, hospital spokesperson V B Joshi told PTI.

The 61-year-old former Union minister was kept in observation for 30 minutes at the hospital after he was inoculated, Joshi said.

"The beginning of the end for Covid-19 has started today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world's largest vaccination programme. As a doctor, I have also got vaccinated for the coronavirus. I am feeling absolutely fine. The vaccine is completely safe and all of you should get vaccinated," Sharma said in a tweet in Hindi.

The vaccination drive started in Gautam Buddh Nagar at six centres across Noida and Greater Noida, Dr Neeraj Tyagi, District Immunisation Officer, told PTI.

The centres earmarked for the purpose were the Child PGI in Sector 30, the Kailash Hospital in Sector 27, the CHCs at Bhangel and Bisrakh, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida.

While the target was to inoculate 600 healthcare workers, 393 were vaccinated on the first day, the CMO said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has received 28,840 doses of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), for the first round of vaccination, according to officials.

The DM said it was "a historic day" and lauded the role of the frontline workers, including health department officials, for their service on a "war-footing" over the last one year to help people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami is in news again over leaked WhatsApp chats, allegedly discussing classified information.(HT PHOTO)
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami is in news again over leaked WhatsApp chats, allegedly discussing classified information.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Opposition clamour to investigate Arnab Goswami’s leaked chats grows

By Deeksha Bhardwaj | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:01 AM IST
  • A political storm is brewing over the transcript of a purported WhatsApp conversation between Arnab Goswami and former BARC CEO, Partho Dasgupta over Balakot air strikes and Ariticle 370 revocation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harish Salve was addressing the 16th Justice P D Desai Memorial Lecture on'Criticism of judiciary, contempt jurisdiction and its use in the age of social media'.(ANI)
Harish Salve was addressing the 16th Justice P D Desai Memorial Lecture on'Criticism of judiciary, contempt jurisdiction and its use in the age of social media'.(ANI)
india news

Courts must be open to public scrutiny, criticism: Harish Salve

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The lines must be drawn in a way that the overall system of governance--the institutions and the criticism of the institutions--helps everybody march forward in this march of democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.(HT PHOTO)
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.(HT PHOTO)
india news

HC grants relief to man accused of name-calling CM

By JItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:52 AM IST
While observing that “the matter requires consideration”, the court stayed the arrest of the petitioner but made it clear that it has not stayed the investigation, hence it would go on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers listening to the speaker at Singhu Border, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers listening to the speaker at Singhu Border, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Tarikh pe tarikh': Farmer leader accuses govt of dragging things

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:11 AM IST
All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah had said on Saturday that the protesters have never said no to dialogue but did not have much hope as the intention of the government is "anti-farmer".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan interacts with sanitation worker as he becomes the first person to receive Covid-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan interacts with sanitation worker as he becomes the first person to receive Covid-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

52 people develop allergic reaction, one severe after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:08 AM IST
It is to mention a total of 95 healthcare beneficiaries received the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal(HT photo)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal(HT photo)
india news

'Attempts to intimidate': Akali Dal slams Centre after NIA summons farmer leader

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:58 AM IST
On Saturday, the NIA issued summons to Sidhu and Sirsa in connection with a sedition case against US-based banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi has been invited to the G7 Summit as a guest along with heads of state of S Korea and Australia. (HT Photo)
PM Narendra Modi has been invited to the G7 Summit as a guest along with heads of state of S Korea and Australia. (HT Photo)
india news

UK invites PM Narendra Modi to attend G7 Summit

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  • Prime ministers and presidents from the world’s leading democracies will come together in the UK to address shared challenges, from beating Coronavirus and tackling climate change, to ensuring that people everywhere can benefit from open trade, technological change and scientific discovery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram(File photo)
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram(File photo)
india news

Congress leader P Chidambaram slams NITI Aayog for rejection of RTI on farm laws

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:42 AM IST
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram quoted Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and called government actions "curiouser and curiouser".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical workers congratulate their colleague senior staff nurse after she got the first Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Medical workers congratulate their colleague senior staff nurse after she got the first Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
india news

15,144 new cases of Covid-19 take India's tally to over 10.55 million

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:03 AM IST
The first Covid-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world’s largest inoculation drive against the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MINUSMA peacekeepers on patrol in northern Mali.(Image via Twitter)
MINUSMA peacekeepers on patrol in northern Mali.(Image via Twitter)
india news

India condemns attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:38 AM IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres too condemned the attack against the convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on Friday near Tessalit in the Kidal region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic diversions are being made keeping in mind the Republic Day rehearsals.(PTI Photo)
Traffic diversions are being made keeping in mind the Republic Day rehearsals.(PTI Photo)
india news

Traffic restrictions in New Delhi for 3 hrs on 4 days from Sunday to Thursday

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:57 AM IST
  • The traffic police will deploy a large number of its personnel to divert traffic in view of the restrictions being imposed for this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic shows Covishield vaccine vials, after the virtual launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Manipal Hospital in Jaipur, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.(PTI)
A medic shows Covishield vaccine vials, after the virtual launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Manipal Hospital in Jaipur, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 LIVE updates: 15,144 new cases push infection tally to 10,557,985

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Five states faced trouble on Day 1 of the vaccination drive - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand but were resolved quickly, the health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Farmers sitting inside their tractor-trolley amid their protest against the new farm laws at SInghu Border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting inside their tractor-trolley amid their protest against the new farm laws at SInghu Border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers' protest: Haryana farmers say will start for Delhi on Jan 20

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:16 AM IST
The farm unions representing tens of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, who have launched a mass agitation on the borders of the national capital, are demanding that the government scrap three laws approved by Parliament in September.
READ FULL STORY
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laid the foundation stone of the 97th battalion of Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Bhadravathi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laid the foundation stone of the 97th battalion of Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Bhadravathi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Amit Shah to address public rally in Karnataka's Bagalkot today

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Shah will inaugurate the ethanol project of Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products Limited at 11.00 am in Karakalmatti Village of Bagalkot district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
INSAT 3DR image from IMD of fog layer at 5.45 am on Sunday.(Photo- IMD)
INSAT 3DR image from IMD of fog layer at 5.45 am on Sunday.(Photo- IMD)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Fog layer over entire stretch of Himalayan fo

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP