4 college students among six killed in twin mishaps in Punjab

Bathinda/Hoshiarpur: As many as six persons, including four college students, lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in two road mishaps in Bathinda and Hoshiarpur districts, officials said on Monday. The mangled remains of a car on Bathinda-Rajpura road after hitting a truck on Monday.(HT photo)

In Bathinda, four college students, including a woman, were killed when their car collided with a truck head-on near Lehra Bega toll plaza on the Rajpura national highway on Monday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Manpreet Singh, Jobanpreet Singh, Harman Singh, all residents of Mandi Kalan village in Bathinda, and Ramanpreet Kaur of Mehta village in Barnala.

According to information, Manpreet, Jobanpreet and Ramanpreet were students of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Bathinda, whereas Harman was a BA (second year) student at Fateh Group of Institutions in Bathinda’s Rampura. Police officials said the deceased were in their early 20s.

The bodies were sent to the mortuary of the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital. Doctors said the victims had multiple injuries with critical damage to their heads.

Eyewitnesses said a tyre of the ill-fated car burst following which the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to cross over to the opposite side of the busy highway.

The car was badly damaged and people had to struggle to take the victims out of the mangled remains of the vehicle. According to information, the victims were travelling from Bathinda. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sarabjit Singh Brar said a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of deaths.

He said a case would be registered at the cantonment police station.

“As per the initial inputs, a tyre of the car was burst. But we are probing to ascertain if the car was being driven on the wrong side of the highway,” he added. In Hoshiarpur, two persons died and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a police post at Mansar in Mukerian on Sunday night.

The Toyota Etios car (PB08CR2131), coming from Jammu, was being driven at a high speed, officials said.

“The car hit the police post at Mansar, injuring an assistant sub-inspector (ASI). After that, it hit a few barricades and got damaged,” said Mukerian station house officer Joginder Singh.

He said the driver was in an inebriated condition who had been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. The deceased have been identified as Mandip Singh and Tarun, both residents of Jalandhar.

The injured, including the ASI, were taken to the Mukerian civil hospital from where they were shifted to a private hospital in Jalandhar.