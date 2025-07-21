18 children rescued, DNA testing to unravel trafficking rackets in Ludhiana

In a major effort to curb the menace of child begging, the district administration here on Sunday launched raids at key locations in the city rescuing 18 children found begging with adults. Officials during a raid to rescue child beggars at the railway station in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The initiative, part of Project Jeevanjot-2, aims to verify familial relationships through DNA testing to curb child trafficking and exploitation for begging. The raids targeted high-traffic areas, including the railway station, bus stand, and Chaura Bazar.

District child protection officer (DCPO), Rashmi Saini, who led a joint operation with Ludhiana city police, Railway Protection Force, representatives from Childline and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) , stated that adults found forcing unrelated children to beg will face strict legal consequences. DNA tests will be conducted, and during the 15-20 day period for results, rescued children will be safeguarded in government child care home in Doraha.

Saini added that DNA tests would be carried out from Monday at the civil hospital. She emphasised that if DNA reports confirm adults are not biological parents, stringent action will be taken under anti-trafficking and child protection laws. She highlighted that Punjab is pioneering this initiative, becoming the first state in India to implement such a drive to eliminate child trafficking and exploitation through begging.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain had formed a committee led by additional deputy commissioner (Urban Development) Rupinder Pal Singh. The committee included the DCPO, district education officers (secondary and primary), the civil surgeon, and representatives from the police commissioner office and municipal corporation Ludhiana.

Last Friday, Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR) vice-chairperson Gunjeet Ruchi Bawa announced the launch of Project JeevanJyot 2.0, a transformative initiative aimed at safeguarding the rights and welfare of children across Punjab and directed the formation of district-level task forces in every district to drive the initiative’s objectives.

Each task force will be chaired by the DC and comprise key officials, including the commissioner/superintendent of police, civil surgeon, DEO, and district labour officer. Operating under the PSCPCR’s guidance, these task forces will receive comprehensive support and coordination to ensure effective implementation of the project.