4 devotees hit by speeding car on Chennai-Kolkata highway, die: Cops

Four devotees were killed and another was seriously injured after they were hit by a speeding SUV on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway (NH-16) in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred at Kathipudi village under Prathipadu assembly constituency at around 6 am. (Unsplash)

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The accident occurred at Kathipudi village under Prathipadu assembly constituency at around 6 am. The deceased were identified as Sirigidi Erraiah (38), Lingala Sitaram (45), Bonela Sathibabu (40) and Thatipudi Shivaprasad (40).

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According to Peddapuram deputy superintendent of police (DSP) A B G Tilak, a group of 40 devotees, who were on “Bhavani Deeksha,” were travelling from Denkada in Vizianagaram district to Vijayawada in a bus when the vehicle broke down near Sattibabu Pulao Centre at Kathipudi village. As the driver pulled over to facilitate repairs, some passengers got off the bus to have tea at a nearby shop.

“As five devotees were walking along the roadside towards the shop, a speeding Mahidra Scorpio approaching from behind hit them. Three devotees died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries,” the DSP said.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the injured devotees died while being shifted to a local hospital, while another is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable, the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the injured devotees died while being shifted to a local hospital, while another is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable, the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The police reached the accident site and began an investigation.

Andhra Pradesh state transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said he spoke to transport officials to obtain details of the incident. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident and to provide them with emergency medical care and necessary facilities.

Kakinada district in-charge minister Ponguru Narayana also expressed grief over the deaths. After speaking to district officials, he conveyed his condolences to the victims' families and assured them that the government would stand by them during this difficult time.