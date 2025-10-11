4 held for ‘running over’ farmer for property, insurance claim in Karnataka

A 40-year-old farmer from Rattihalli in Haveri district of Karnataka was allegedly murdered by four men who plotted to seize his farmland and insurance benefits, police said on Friday, adding that the accused have been taken into custody. The killing, initially reported as a road accident, was later found to be a carefully planned act of deception. A distant relative, unaware of the conspiracy, filed a routine accident report at the Rattihalli police station. (PTI)

The victim, identified as Basavaraj Puttannanavar, lived alone and had no surviving family members.

According to investigators, he was deliberately intoxicated and run over by a speeding car to make his death appear accidental.

The case, reported on September 27 near Chikkayadachi Road, was reopened after inconsistencies emerged during the probe.

“The Rattihalli police led by PSI Ramesh solved this complex case in a short time and deserve appreciation for their work,” said Haveri superintendent of police Yeshoda Ontigudi.

Police identified the accused as Raghavendra Malagondar, Siddanagouda Karegoudar alias Halageri, Praveen, and Malatesh.

Investigations revealed that the group had already transferred ownership of Basavaraj’s 12-acre farmland into their names.

Raghavendra, who lived across from Basavaraj’s house, took advantage of the victim’s alcohol addiction and gained his confidence by supplying him liquor regularly.

Further inquiries showed that the accused had also taken out an accident insurance policy in Basavaraj’s name, naming Raghavendra as the nominee.

The accused had hoped to profit both from the insurance payout and the land inheritance of the victim.

On the night of the crime, the four allegedly made Basavaraj drink heavily before leaving him by the roadside and ramming him with a car moving at nearly 80km/h. The impact killed him instantly.

However, forensic findings and contradictions in statements exposed the murder.

“The accused believed that once Basavaraj died, the land and insurance proceeds would come to them. But their own paperwork and insurance claim exposed the crime,” a senior police officer said.

Rattihalli sub-inspector Ramesh confirmed that the accused were taken into custody on Thursday for further interrogation.

Police said charges would be filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 101 (murder), Section 318 (cheating and deceiving to claim insurance benefits), and Section 61 (criminal conspiracy involving multiple persons agreeing to commit an unlawful act).