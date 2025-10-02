Ludhiana: Elderly couple intoxicated, looted at home in Dugri

An elderly couple in Vikas Nagar were robbed after being intoxicated by an unidentified intruder on Tuesday morning, raising concerns over the safety of senior citizens living alone. Relatives alleged the the robbery was planned. (HT File)

According to police, the accused arrived on a grey Activa scooter and barged into the house of Gurcharan Singh and his wife Mahinder Kaur around 10.50 am. They administered them an intoxicant and fled with valuables.

Neighbours found the couple unconscious and alerted their daughter, who resides in Model Town Extension. The victims are undergoing treatment and are unfit to give statements.

ASI Surjit Singh said, “Initial suspicion has also fallen on a woman domestic worker employed at the house. She is being questioned and several angles are being probed. The accused is being traced.”

Relatives alleged the act was planned as the accused likely knew the couple lived alone.

The Dugri police have lodged an FIR under Sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 305 (theft) of the BNS.

Local residents have demanded increased patrolling to safeguard vulnerable citizens, with one resident stating, “Our elders should not have to live in fear inside their own homes.”

Security beefed up at jewellery shops ahead of festive rush

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Police have launched a citywide security drive ahead of the festive season to prevent theft and robbery.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma announced a security drive. Surprise checks were conducted at jewellery shops across major markets in the city, with a special focus on CCTV functioning.

Senior officers interacted with shopkeepers urging vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activity.