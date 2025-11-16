Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
4 killed, several injured after road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

ANI |
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 12:10 pm IST

Two vehicles collided in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.

At least four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday evening when two vehicles collided in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said. The collision was between a vehicle and a dumper truck.

The Chief Minister has instructed district officials to assist the affected families, provide prompt medical treatment to the injured, and conduct a thorough investigation (PTI/Representational Image)
The Chief Minister has instructed district officials to assist the affected families, provide prompt medical treatment to the injured, and conduct a thorough investigation (PTI/Representational Image)

Today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed shock and sadness over the accident.

The Chief Minister has instructed district officials to assist the affected families, provide prompt medical treatment to the injured, and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

In a post on X, the official handle of the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister shared, “Chief Minister has expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared lost.”

"He has directed the administration to provide every possible assistance and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. The cause of the accident shall be thoroughly investigated," the post read.

The Jammu Kashmir National Conference said that Party President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic Budgam road accident.

"Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP & Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic road accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared to have been lost," in a post on X, the official account of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference wrote.

"The honourable Chief Minister has directed the district administration to extend every possible assistance to the affected families and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. He also emphasised that the cause of the accident will be thoroughly investigated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragedy," the post read.

News / India News / 4 killed, several injured after road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam
