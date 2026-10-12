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4 of family charred to death as EV catches fire after crash in Andhra: Police

The accident occurred at 6pm when the occupants were returning from a family function in Namburu village in Guntur district, police said

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 20:17:28 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Four members of a family were charred to death and another person was critically injured after their electric vehicle (EV) crashed into a road divider and caught fire on the Vijayawada West Bypass in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district on Monday evening, police said.

Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding may have caused the accident, police said. (HT Photo/ Representational)
Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding may have caused the accident, police said. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The accident occurred at 6pm when the occupants were returning from a family function in Namburu village in Guntur district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kommareddy Ramdev (39), a resident of Nunna near Vijayawada; his mother, Kommareddy Aruna (65), his sister, Tiguru Vijaya (30), both residents of Namburu; and a child whose identity was not immediately available.

According to a senior Vijayawada police official, the car rammed into a roadside railing or divider, following which a fire broke out inside the vehicle. The flames quickly engulfed the car, trapping four occupants inside. They died at the spot, the official said.

Another person travelling in the car sustained critical injuries. Local residents alerted the police and fire services and helped shift the injured person to a nearby hospital. The victim’s condition remained critical, police said, citing doctors.

Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding may have caused the accident, police said. Further investigation is under way to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the car crashing into the divider and catching fire.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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