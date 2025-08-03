4 prisoners on trial in rape, POCSO cases escape from Chhattisgarh's Korba jail

Four prisoners facing trial in rape and POCSO Act cases escaped from a jail in Chhattisgarh's Korba on Saturday, said police officials. As per a PTI report, the four prisoners escaped jail through a cowshed between 3 to 4 PM. Police has obtained CCTV footage of the incident in which the four prisoners are seen scaling the 25 feet wall of the jail. (Unsplash/Representational)

Speaking to reporters, the police official has identified the prisoners as - Dashrath Sidar (19), Chandrashekhar Rathia (20), Raja Kanwar (22) and Sarna Sinku (26).

"Between 3pm and 4pm, they fled after climbing a cowshed wall inside the prison using a rope. They were undertrials in cases filed for rape and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Rathia was from Raigarh, while the other three are from Korba," he said, according to news agency PTI.

Search to nab prisoners underway

The jailbreak has triggered a massive manhunt in Chhattisgarh as police try to nab the four accused. Meanwhile, officials added that a probe has been launched to investigate how to four managed to escape.

All four accused were lodged in jail in different cases against them and were on trial on POCSO charges.

As per local reports, police are suspecting the role of an inside man because the jail administration noted that at the time of the prisonbreak, the electricity to the jail had been cut off.

In July, rape-accused Govindachamy was captured after escaping from Kannur Central jail in Kerala. Govindachamy had been convicted in the 2011 rape and murder case of a 23-year-old woman.

The rape convict was caught after a local resident alerted the police about having spotted a man in black pants and shorts near the DCC office at Talap. The convict was found inside a well behind the National Sample Survey office in the area.

