Four Samajwadi Party workers were arrested, and one party functionary was detained for questioning on Friday after a 14-year-old boy died after being run over by a JCB machine which had been arranged for Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur on November 18.

Superintendent of police (city) Nimish Patil said the four SP leaders who were held were involved in organising the event. (X/ @yadavakhilesh) more less

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Besides, the JCB driver was also arrested.

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The five arrested include JCB operator Vinod Shahi, and SP workers Narsingh Yadav, Rahul Yadav, Virender Yadav and Shivang Kumar Nishad. The detained SP leader has been identified as Sadhu Yadav alias Sadhu Bhaiya.

Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Kaustubh said that a murder charge had been brought against the accused on the basis of investigation.

The incident took place near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate in the Kuda Ghat area on Wednesday evening when the minor boy was on his way to pick up his sister. Based on the deceased's father's complaint, an FIR was registered, which named Sadhu Yadav, an influential political figure in the Campierganj area, and others. It also mentioned 50-60 unidentified persons.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met with the minor boy's family and alleged “anarchy” and “mafia culture”, vowing action against those responsible. The Samajwadi Party, sharing a CCTV footage of the incident, claimed that the accident had taken place after Akhilesh's roadshow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met with the minor boy's family and alleged “anarchy” and “mafia culture”, vowing action against those responsible. The Samajwadi Party, sharing a CCTV footage of the incident, claimed that the accident had taken place after Akhilesh's roadshow. {{/usCountry}}

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Akhilesh, the Samajwadi Party chief and a Lok Sabha MP, said the police action was “tragic and reprehensible,” and alleged “injustice and oppression.”

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"Video evidence is available in this case, yet this injustice and oppression is being perpetrated,” a part of Akhilesh's post on X read. He also urged the court to take suo motu cognisance and investigate the matter.

Yadav had earlier denied his roadshow's link to the incident, saying the accident site was not near his event venue.

Also Read | Gorakhpur tragedy: Yogi calls boy’s death ‘murder’; Akhilesh hits back over ‘feigned grief’

Those arrested were involved in organising event, cops say

Superintendent of police (city) Nimish Patil however said the four SP leaders who were held were involved in organising the event and had allegedly arranged the JCB machines for Akhilesh's roadshow.

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Sadhu Yadav was brought from his residence for questioning to ascertain his alleged role in arranging the JCB machines used during the roadshow. The cops also seized four JCB machines as part of the investigation. The detained leader has expressed grief over the incident, but denied any wrongdoing, claiming that he was not present at the spot when the accident occurred.

His wife, Chinta Yadav, is a former district panchayat chairperson who has contested the Assembly election from Campierganj on an SP ticket.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and are probing the alleged roles of the event organisers and others responsible for arranging and operating the JCB machines.

SP (City) Nimish Patil said, “Action is being taken on the basis of facts and evidence emerging during the investigation. The roles of the arrested accused, along with the involvement of other named and unidentified persons, are being examined.”

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The development comes after UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited the bereaved family and directed officials to take stringent action against those responsible for the teenager’s death.