4 undertrial prisoners escape Chhattisgarh jail, police launch search operation
Assistant jail superintendent Sandeep Kumar said four inmates, lodged in barrack number 5, climbed the prison’s boundary wall and jumped outside
Four undertrial prisoners escaped from Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district jail after scaling its boundary wall in the early hours of Monday, prompting police to launch a search operation to trace them, police said.
The incident took place between 3am and 4am at the jail in Bemcha area. Assistant jail superintendent Sandeep Kumar said four inmates, lodged in barrack number 5, climbed the prison’s boundary wall and jumped outside.
The escapees have been identified as Panchuram Nishad, an accused in a theft case, and Rajendra Raj Chaudhary, Dharamveer Yogi and Liladhar Pal, who are facing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.
“Police have launched a hunt to trace the escaped prisoners,” said superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar.
The jail administration informed the police about the escape, which prompted a search operation. Police stations across the district have been alerted and check-posts have been set up at several locations.
Police are examining CCTV footage from different places to trace the prisoners.
The jail administration is also examining CCTV footage from inside the premises to ascertain how the inmates managed to reach the boundary wall and escape. Officials said an inquiry has been initiated into the security arrangements.
In May 2021, five prisoners, including an accused in a rape case, had escaped from the same jail in a similar manner.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More