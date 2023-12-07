close_game
close_game
News / India News / 4 Union ministers get additional charge after BJP MPs winning assembly polls resign

4 Union ministers get additional charge after BJP MPs winning assembly polls resign

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Dec 07, 2023 10:18 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of three union ministers following their election to the state assemblies.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the resignation of three union ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh from the union council of ministers, following their election to the state assemblies of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a cabinet meeting.
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a cabinet meeting.

As per a Rashtrapati Bhawan communique, Arjun Munda has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in addition to his existing portfolio. This ministry was headed by Tomar.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State has been given charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to her existing portfolio in place of Patel.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, for IT a has been assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti, in addition to his existing portfolios. The ministry was also headed by Patel.

Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, has been given charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio. She replaces Singh.

Get Latest India News and Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out