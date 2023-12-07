4 Union ministers get additional charge after BJP MPs winning assembly polls resign

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the resignation of three union ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh from the union council of ministers, following their election to the state assemblies of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a cabinet meeting.

As per a Rashtrapati Bhawan communique, Arjun Munda has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in addition to his existing portfolio. This ministry was headed by Tomar.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State has been given charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to her existing portfolio in place of Patel.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, for IT a has been assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti, in addition to his existing portfolios. The ministry was also headed by Patel.

Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, has been given charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio. She replaces Singh.