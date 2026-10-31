5 chopper crash victims were due to return to Bengaluru when tragedy struck

A Bengaluru central crime branch (CCB) inspector and his four friends, who were killed when a helicopter crashed at Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Friday, were expected return to the city in the evening.

Inspector Arun Salunke

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The five passengers killed were identified as inspector Arun Salunke, HS Nataraj (51), Prathap Ningraju (41), Sudheer K. (49), and Shankar Gowda (39), all from Bengaluru, officials said.

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Salunke, appointed to the police force in 2007, belonged to Belagavi district’s Aratal village and he completed his education at the MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru before joining the police force. He served at the Halasuru police station and later in the CID before joining the CCB as an inspector.

Deep Dive Who were the five Bengaluru passengers killed in the Uttarakhand helicopter crash? The passengers were Bengaluru CCB inspector Arun Salunke, HS Nataraj, Prathap Ningraju, Sudheer K. and Shankar Gowda. They were returning from a Char Dham pilgrimage. Why had the helicopter passengers been waiting before the crash? Nataraj told a childhood friend that the group was waiting inside the helicopter because thick fog had reduced visibility. The pilot had reportedly said they would wait for conditions to improve. When were the five Bengaluru friends expected to return, and how were their remains to be brought back? The friends were expected to return to Bengaluru on Friday evening. Karnataka officials were coordinating with their Uttarakhand counterparts to transport the remains back to the state as soon as possible.

“He was friendly with everyone in the building,” said Dasappa, the landlord of the apartment building where Salunke had lived for the past three years.

Nataraj headed a Vidya Bharati educational institute in Bengaluru, while Shankar Gowda was an advocate and Prathap a civil contractor. Prathap is survived by his wife and two sons, who are studying in Classes 7 and 3.

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{{^usCountry}} Nataraj’s childhood friend Nagesh recalled their last conversation at around 11.00 am. “The pilot had told them that the area was covered in thick fog and that they would have to wait until visibility improved,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nataraj’s childhood friend Nagesh recalled their last conversation at around 11.00 am. “The pilot had told them that the area was covered in thick fog and that they would have to wait until visibility improved,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking to X, chief minister DK Shivakumar mourned the deaths, saying: “Discussions are underway with Uttarakhand officials to bring the bodies back to Karnataka as soon as possible, and the state government stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased during this time of grief.”

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority and Social Security and Pensions, the CMO and the Relief Commissioner are coordinating with their counterparts in Uttarakhand to facilitate the transportation of the mortal remains to Karnataka at the earliest.