5 drone schools to be set up in MP: Scindia
india news

india news

5 drone schools to be set up in MP: Scindia

Scindia called drone tech “revolutionary” and said that it was a means to “convert poverty into prosperity”.
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to put in place a targeted action plan for airports amid Omicron threat. (PTI file)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said five schools will be opened across Madhya Pradesh to train youngsters in drone technology and open new employment opportunities for them.

Announcing that the schools will be opened in Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Satna, the minister, while speaking at the Drone Fair in Gwalior, said: “Through these schools, training in drone technology will be given so that the youth get employment.”

Scindia called drone tech “revolutionary” and said that it was a means to “convert poverty into prosperity”.

“It’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that the technology should be promoted to bring change in the lives of the people… The drone technology is proving to be revolutionary in every field, including defence, agriculture and health,” he said.

In August, the civil aviation ministry notified the national drone policy, making it significantly easier for people and companies to own and operate drones, while also streamlining a labyrinthine certification process for manufacturers, importers and users, in a move that aims to boost future tech.

Stating that the Centre was working towards promoting the technology on drones, Scindia said: “The rules have been simplified to promote drone technology. Earlier, where companies had to fill 25 forms, that number has been reduced to five in the process of licensing and registration.”

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also took part in the fair along with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, said the state will use drones to spread its welfare programmes.

“Madhya Pradesh will emerge as a leading state by using drone technology in the field of development and welfare. Drones are such a revolutionary technology that can be used for public welfare and good governance,” he said.

