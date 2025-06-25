5 facts about Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, the 1st Indian to ever go to space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Wednesday became the second Indian citizen to go into space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma. Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma before his launch into space(HT Archive)

Shukla flew the Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida and will spend eight days there.

On the day that the Indian space mission took a giant leap forward, it is important to remember the person who created the foundation, then Squadron Leader and later Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma.

Here are 5 facts about the first Indian citizen in space