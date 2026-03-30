5 Indian airports among top 100 world's best; Singapore's Changi tops list, Delhi's IGI is at...

Singapore's Changi Airport has topped the list of world's best airports for the fourteenth time since 2000 at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, which has been ranked 28th this year, rose up four spots. (PTI)

The airport was also named the World’s Best Airport Dining, the World’s Best Airport in the 60–70 Million Passenger Category, the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service, and the Best Airport in Asia.

Five Indian airports figure in the list of top 100 world's best airports, with Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport included in the world's top 30 .

Indian airports among world's top 100 There are five Indian airports among the world's top 100, including Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, which has been ranked 28th this year. The airport, which was at the 32nd spot earlier, rose four spots this year. It was also named the best airport in India & South Asia.

Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport took the 41st spot, and was also recognised as the ‘Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia’ for third consecutive year at Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026.

Goa's Manohar International Airport was ranked 64th, and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport took the 66th spot, with both also climbing up from their earlier spots.

Why did Changi retains world's best airport title? The Changi airport, which has retained the world's best airport title for the 14th times, is not just an airport but also serves as a destination, which has inside it several gardens, art and entertainment areas, ANI news agency reported. The tallest indoor waterfall, the Jewel, is one of the most recognisable sights for tourists.

The airport is also a major connecting hub for international travel, providing a smoother experience for connecting flights to Southeast Asia. Singapore also offers various accommodation facilities for different budgets. Among the top five airports are Incheon International Airport in Seoul, Tokyo's Haneda and Narita and Hong Kong.