Five people were killed after an ambulance carrying a body from Jaipur to Ghazipur collided with a stationary pickup vehicle on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased include two drivers of the ambulance and three others. The ambulance was carrying a body from Jaipur to Ghazipur, police said (REUTERS/Representational) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accident occurred around 6.30 am near Gherawan village under the jurisdiction of the Subeha police station area.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Ravina Tyagi said the ambulance rammed into the pickup from behind, leaving five people travelling in it injured. They were taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared them dead.

Also Read | Four killed as ambulance carrying soldier’s body crashes into truck in UP’s Sultanpur

The deceased include two drivers of the ambulance and three others.

The ambulance was carrying a body from Jaipur to Ghazipur, police said.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the collision, they added.