 5 more arrested for gang-rape of foreign tourist in Jharkhand's Dumka
5 more arrested for gang-rape of foreign tourist in Jharkhand's Dumka

5 more arrested for gang-rape of foreign tourist in Jharkhand's Dumka

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 07:27 PM IST

The 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district when she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband.

Police have apprehended five more suspects in connection with the gang rape of a 28-year-old foreign tourist in the Dumka district of Jharkhand, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

5 more arrested in gang rape of foreign tourist in Jharkhand's Dumka.
"Three suspects involved in the incident were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 2, 2024. Five other suspects implicated in the case were apprehended today, on March 5, 2024," the police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Embassy in India thanked the authorities for their support.

The Spanish Embassy posted on X, "Thank you all for your support. We need to stand united in our commitment to end violence against women everywhere in the world."

The harrowing incident occurred on Friday night, as the couple were camping in the Kurumahat area within the jurisdiction of the Hansdiha police station, around 300 kilometres from the state capital of Ranchi.

The rape case triggered a nationwide outcry over the safety of women travellers in the country after the woman, who has joint Brazilian-Spanish nationality, recounted her ordeal in an Instagram video while beside her husband.

In the video that has since been deleted, the woman, with her face swollen and bruised, said that seven men held knives to their throats and took turns sexually assaulting her in a forest late Friday.

The incident occurred when the couple was staying in a makeshift tent.

Police found the couple around 11pm on Friday on a roadside, looking like they had suffered a beating, and took them to a hospital where the woman told the doctor she had been raped.

Jharkhand Police arrested three men over the weekend and said they were searching for four more suspects.

The Spanish foreign ministry said on Sunday it was sending staff to the area and had been in touch with authorities, while its Brazilian counterpart said it had sought contact with the Brazilian citizen through its embassy in New Delhi and was available to give every assist applicable.

