Jharkhand shocker: Foreign tourist from Spain gangraped in Dumka; BJP MLA says ‘stain on state’

A foreign tourist from Spain was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday night, police said. The incident occurred at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area where the tourist couple were spending the night in a makeshift tent, reported PTI. Dumka rape case: The victim has been admitted to a local hospital. (Image for representational purpose)

Jarmundi Sub Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar told the news agency that more details on the incident will be provided later.

The couple reportedly had arrived from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler and were on their way to Nepal via Bihar.

Quoting an unnamed official, the report suggested that seven to eight local youths were involved in the crime, three of whom were arrested. The official said that a manhunt for the remaining suspects is underway.

The victim has been admitted to a local hospital.

State health minister Banna Gupta said he was unaware of the complete facts regarding the incident but assured strict action against the perpetors as per the law.

“I don't know all the complete facts of this incident but the government is committed to take strict action against all those evil doers whosoever commits such crime against any of our sister, Indian or foreigner, within the law,” he told reporters.

BJP demands strict action

BJP MLA Anant Ojha called the incident a “stain of the state” and proof of the deteriorating law and order situation.

“This shows the deteriorating law & order situation in the state that even the foreigners aren't safe here. Police should act soon and the government should also take cognizance of it and take strict action against such anarchists. This government has been completely failed,” Ojha told ANI.

Incidentally, the alleged crime occurred on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Jharkhand and had expressed serious concern over law and order and extortion in the state.