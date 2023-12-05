NCRB data: Jump in rape cases, but overall crime rate sees a dip in Punjab

When the country has witnessed almost 4% rise in crime against women in year 2022 as per National Crime Registration Bureau (NCRB) data, Punjab has witnessed 1.5% dip in the segment as per the latest report, but the number of rape cases registered in the state has increased as compared the previous year. In 2022, all 517 rape case victims were above the age of 18 years whereas in 2021, of the total 464 cases 10 victims were less than 18 years of age.

The state registered 5,572 FIRs under various crimes against women as compared to 5,662 in 2021, bringing down the cases by 90.

However, the state saw almost 10% increase in rape cases, with 517 registered in 2022 as compared to 464 in 2021. At least 42 cases of attempt to rape were registered in the state in 2022 as against 60 in 2021.

The state has also registered 1,478 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women in 2022, which is also less than the 2021 figure of 1,616. The number of cases of cruelty by husband has also dipped from 1,714 in 2021 to 1,640 in 2022.

Overall crime incidents in Punjab under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Special and local laws (SLL) have marginally risen to 73,625 in 2022 from 73,581 in 2021, according to the report.

Dip in murder, kidnapping cases

Incidents related to murder declined from 723 in 2021 to 670 in 2022, while cases of kidnapping and abduction dropped by 7.44%, it stated. Violent crimes in the state also saw a drop from 6,322 in 2021 to 6,230 in 2022.

In 401 cases, motive of murder was personal dispute whereas in 58 cases it was property dispute. At least 49 murders were committed due to illicit relationships, whereas 26 persons were killed over affairs. The state registered 71 dowry deaths and 905 cases of attempt to murder in 2022.

Punjab second in registering most corruption cases

In 2022, Punjab took its fight against corruption to a larger scale by registering the second highest number of FIRs under the Prevention to Corruption Act in 2022 but fell short of Haryana which registered highest number of cases. The NCRB data reveals that whereas Punjab registered 227 cases in 2022 as compared to 162 in 2021, Haryana registered 246 cases in 2022 against 79 in 2021. Crackdown on corruption is being showcased as one of the biggest achievements.