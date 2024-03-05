‘Have good memories from India’: Foreign tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka

A 28-year-old foreign tourist, who was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district last week, left for Nepal via Bihar along with her Brazilian partner Tuesday on their motorcycles. Crime Investigation Department (CID) team inspects the spot where a Spanish national was allegedly gang-raped, in Dumka district of Jharkhand, Sunday, March 3, 2024.(PTI)

Speaking to reporters, the woman said she has no complaints against the people of India as she has safely travelled around 20,000 km across the country.

"People of India are nice. I don't blame the people, but I blame the criminals. People of India have treated me very well, and were very kind to me," she said.

The rape case triggered a massive outrage after the woman, with her face swollen and bruised, recounted her ordeal in an Instagram video while beside her husband.

In the video that has since been deleted, seven men held knives to their throats and took turns sexually assaulting her in a forest late Friday at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from state capital Ranchi.

The incident occurred when the couple was staying in a makeshift tent.

"We chose the place for the night stay because it was calm and beautiful. We thought it would be okay if we lived there alone," she said.

The couple were found by a police patrol van which took them to a hospital, where the woman told the doctor she had been raped.

Jharkhand Police arrested three men over the weekend and said they were searching for four more suspects.

Before leaving for Nepal to continue her world tour, the woman said she has been travelling for more than six years.

"We have been in India for the last six months and travelled around 20,000 km. We did not have any problems anywhere. This has happened for the first time," she said.

"I have good memories from India," she added.

The woman said that she would continue her tour along with her husband.

"I want to tell some people, especially girls, to coach themselves to face such situations. I know it's hard and it's not easy. You don't forget, but you have to keep trying to leave it in the past," she said.

Dumka's Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said the couple left for Bihar, from where they will enter Nepal.

The survivor's husband thanked the police for speedy action.

(With PTI inputs)