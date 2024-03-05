 ‘Have good memories from India’: Foreign tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Have good memories from India’: Foreign tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka

‘Have good memories from India’: Foreign tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 05:07 PM IST

The Dumka rape case triggered a nationwide outcry over India’s decades-long struggle to curb rising sexual violence against women.

A 28-year-old foreign tourist, who was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district last week, left for Nepal via Bihar along with her Brazilian partner Tuesday on their motorcycles.

Crime Investigation Department (CID) team inspects the spot where a Spanish national was allegedly gang-raped, in Dumka district of Jharkhand, Sunday, March 3, 2024.(PTI)
Crime Investigation Department (CID) team inspects the spot where a Spanish national was allegedly gang-raped, in Dumka district of Jharkhand, Sunday, March 3, 2024.(PTI)

Speaking to reporters, the woman said she has no complaints against the people of India as she has safely travelled around 20,000 km across the country.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"People of India are nice. I don't blame the people, but I blame the criminals. People of India have treated me very well, and were very kind to me," she said.

The rape case triggered a massive outrage after the woman, with her face swollen and bruised, recounted her ordeal in an Instagram video while beside her husband.

Also Read: Spanish tourist gangraped: What foreign media said on Jharkhand's Dumka shocker

In the video that has since been deleted, seven men held knives to their throats and took turns sexually assaulting her in a forest late Friday at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from state capital Ranchi.

The incident occurred when the couple was staying in a makeshift tent.

"We chose the place for the night stay because it was calm and beautiful. We thought it would be okay if we lived there alone," she said.

Also Read: Dumka gang-rape: Jharkhand high court takes cognisance, seeks report from SP

The couple were found by a police patrol van which took them to a hospital, where the woman told the doctor she had been raped.

Jharkhand Police arrested three men over the weekend and said they were searching for four more suspects.

Before leaving for Nepal to continue her world tour, the woman said she has been travelling for more than six years.

"We have been in India for the last six months and travelled around 20,000 km. We did not have any problems anywhere. This has happened for the first time," she said.

"I have good memories from India," she added.

The woman said that she would continue her tour along with her husband.

"I want to tell some people, especially girls, to coach themselves to face such situations. I know it's hard and it's not easy. You don't forget, but you have to keep trying to leave it in the past," she said.

Dumka's Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said the couple left for Bihar, from where they will enter Nepal.

The survivor's husband thanked the police for speedy action.

(With PTI inputs)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On