5 people dead after community meal in remote Chhattisgarh village

Five people died and around 20 fell ill after a community meal at remote forested Dungri village with no road access or mobile connectivity in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district over a week back, officials said on Friday. Dungri village has no road access or mobile connectivity. (Sourced)

The matter was reported on Tuesday, seven days after the community meal. Officials said that medical teams were subsequently rushed to Dungri across the Indravati River.

In a statement, Narayanpur’s chief medical and health officer on Friday said five people, including two women aged 45 and 60, died between October 14 and 20. Around 20 others complained of fever, vomiting, and weakness after attending the feast.

Health teams examined 25 people, treated those with mild symptoms on the spot, and referred serious cases to nearby health centres.

District collector Narayanpur Pratishtha Mamgain said the administration responded as soon as possible. “Dungri is located across the Indravati River in a very inaccessible area with no mobile or road connectivity. We received the information on October 21, and teams from Narayanpur and Bhairamgarh were immediately sent. The situation is now under control,” she said.

Officials indicated that the illnesses could be linked to contaminated food or water. The health department conducted an awareness drive in the area and distributed medicines, safe drinking water, and hygiene kits. Officials said the administration continues to monitor the situation.